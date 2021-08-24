Everyone’s Favorite Movie Characters Have Been Transformed Into Amazing Dolls by a Viral Artist.

Just when you thought movie merchandise was limited to t-shirts and posters, movie and TV fans can now watch their favorite characters evolve into recognized clay dolls on the internet.

Arielle, a TikTok user and artist, is known online as @fauxshmoe for her creations of some of the internet’s most popular on-screen characters. With huge eyes and out of proportion heads, the clay dolls resemble Tim Burton.

The designs tend to center on fan favorites, although they span from well-known figures like Harley Quinn and Tonya Harding from I, Tonya to more niche characters like her most recent work on the TV show Fleabag.

Arielle’s most recent TikTok, which you can watch above, received over 100,000 views in 15 hours and featured her transforming Phoebe Waller-Bridge from the hit sitcom Fleabag into a doll.

“I adore you.” “It’ll be over soon.” (Fleabag sculpture of Phoebe Waller-Bridge!!) antichrist x fleabag – arielle

However, hundreds of thousands of views pale in comparison to the popularity of some of her other dolls on TikTok. Users flocked to Arielle’s recreations of TikTok’s popular program Euphoria, with her accurate portrayal of lead heroine Rue receiving over 7 million views and love interest Jules in her Romeo and Juliet costume gaining over 5.9 million.

After she made the pair of presumably homicidal and rebellious teenagers James and Alysa from the program The End of the F***ing World together in their iconic costumes from the series, she received a total of 3 million views.

Comments provide inspiration, with people proposing which characters should be developed next—American Horror Story’s Tate and Violet are in high demand.

It’s one thing to think about and decide who to make, but it’s another to actually make them, which is only sparsely covered in the clips. The dolls are fashioned from 12 gauge aluminum wire, which is then covered in aluminum foil, masking tape, and polymer clay, according to Arielle’s YouTube account.

Acrylic paints and watercolor pencils are used to enhance details, bringing the characters’ famous clothing to life.

