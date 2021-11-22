‘Everyone Gets Rich Except the People Who Put Money In,’ is the secret.

Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler said hedge funds and private equity companies must disclose significantly more information about the fees they charge their clients in a recent speech to private equity investors.

“More competition and openness might potentially lead to improved economies in this critical part of our capital markets,” said Gensler, a veteran Wall Street executive. “This could increase the returns for the limited partner investors’ pensions and endowments.” This could eventually help workers plan for retirement and families pay for their children’s college educations.” Efforts to promote openness and reveal systemic abuses of teachers, firefighters, cops, and bus drivers’ pension funds by high-flying Wall Street players may soon come to a head in Ohio.

Both the Ohio State Auditor and the Ohio Department of Securities have launched investigations into the Ohio State Teachers Retirement System (STRS), a $100 billion pension that has launched billions of dollars of investments into the riskier corners of the market, namely private equity and hedge funds, thanks to an active group of retirees and the assistance of a former Ohio Attorney General.

“Ohio could be the first state to seriously investigate the secrecy surrounding public pensions and their investments in dangerous, speculative, and high-fee investment vehicles,” said Ted Siedle, a former SEC attorney and veteran pension whistleblower.

The steps taken by the state auditor and securities commissioner “may be the beginning of the end” of such secrecy, Siedle said, noting that pension funds across the country have habitually cited “trade secrets” exemptions to deny the public information regarding investment performance and costs.

Losses of $8.6 billion

Dean Dennis, a former Ohio public school teacher, hadn’t paid much attention to what was going on behind the scenes of the Ohio STRS, which had provided his meager pension since he resigned in 2008 after 35 years of service. That changed in 2013, when the fund began to reduce the cost of living adjustment (COLA) he was promised as part of his retirement income.

"They first took away our COLA for a year, then decreased it from 3% to 2% for the next year."