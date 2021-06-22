Every State’s Fastest-Growing Jobs

Change abounds in 2020 and 2021, with the most of it being less than ideal. Most people’s lives were turned upside down by the coronavirus epidemic, which targeted careers in particular. Many people started working from home, while others continued to commute but wore masks during their shifts. Others were bundled together with depressing unemployment figures. Millions of people have been affected by these transformations. If there is a silver lining in the job market, it may be that now is a better time to change jobs than ever before.

Stacker used employment data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics, which was issued on March 16, 2021, to determine the fastest-growing job in each state. From May 2015 through 2020, the statistics looked at employment growth rates. Any unclear job categories or occupations with “all other” in the title were removed from the list since they do not accurately depict one single occupation. The dataset was also stripped of jobs with fewer than 1,000 employees.

Continue reading to learn which states are hiring the most flight attendants and which states are the best for property managers.

You might also be interested in: The 50 Highest-Paying States for 50 Different Jobs

Medical and health-care executives in Alabama

2015 employment: 2,610 — 2019 employment: 6,530 — five-year growth rate: 150.2 percent — 2014 employment: 2,610 — 2019 employment: 6,530

Median annual income: $82,610

Total employment: 1,883,310

While doctors and nurses run the care side of things at hospitals and clinics, medical and health services managers run the business side. These professionals are responsible for maintaining financial and care records, scheduling staff, interacting with insurance companies, ensuring that the institution is fully supplied, and hiring staff. As the health care field grows in general, so too does the need for organized leaders.

Alaska: Medical assistants

Five-year growth rate: 71.2% — 2014 employment: 1,460 — 2019 employment: 2,500

Median annual income: $46,000

Total employment: 327,250

Medical assistants complete administrative and clinical tasks at physicians’ offices. From taking down medical histories to gathering samples for lab work, from treating wounds to coding insurance forms, medical assistants are vital to the smooth running of our health care system. The need for these health care professionals. This is a brief summary.