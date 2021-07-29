Every Democrat and 17 Republicans vote to advance a bipartisan infrastructure bill

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure has received support from 17 Republicans and all 50 Democratic members of Congress.

Kentucky’s Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was one of the 17 Republicans who voted for the bill to move forward. The vote may serve to kick off debate on the plan, which might lead to a vote on the Senate floor in the coming days.

The following are the 17 Republican Senators who voted to advance the bill:

Missouri’s Roy Blunt North Carolina’s Richard Burr Moore, Shelley West Virginia’s Capito Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy Maine’s Susan Collins North Dakota’s Kevin Cramer Idaho’s Mike Crapo South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley North Dakota’s John Hoeven Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski Ohio’s Rob Portman Idaho’s James Risch Utah Governor Mitt Romney North Carolina’s Thom Tillis Indiana’s Todd Young

A bipartisan infrastructure plan was agreed to by the White House and a group of Senate Republicans in June. Members of both parties will have the option to change or remove parts from the bill now that it has moved forward.

According to the White House, the bipartisan bill will spend $110 billion on roads, $73 billion on power grids, $66 billion on railways, $65 billion on expanded broadband access, $55 billion on clean drinking water, $50 billion on environment-proofing utility systems, $39 billion on public transportation, and $25 billion on airports.

The Congressional Budget Office must yet score the bill (CBO). The Congressional Budget Institution (CBO) is a bipartisan office that calculates the cost of legislative proposals. Its estimations take into consideration government revenue streams and apply certain economic assumptions and financial projections to evaluate the cost of legislation.

According to reports, the bill will be paid for in part by redirecting $205 billion in COVID-19 relief monies, reclaiming $50 billion in fraudulently paid pandemic unemployment benefits, and states recovering any unused federal unemployment funds.

According to NPR, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has stated that she would like to review the bill’s full language before bringing it up for a vote in the lower house. She also stated that she will postpone a House vote until the Senate passes a budget resolution detailing approximately $3.5 billion in spending. This is a condensed version of the information.