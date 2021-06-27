Every day, a woman takes a photo that reveals how long Botox takes to work.

Botox is one of the most common treatments, along with fillers and fat transfers, in the multibillion-dollar field of plastic surgery.

Officially known as the botulinum toxin, it works by relaxing the muscles to give a more youthful complexion.

Explaining how it works, the U.K.’s health service, the NHS, said on its website: “Botox injections relax the muscles in your face to smooth out lines and wrinkles, such as crow’s feet and frown lines.”

It is a temporary surgery that might last up to four months. However, as one doctor revealed on his social media pages, the benefits can take time to manifest, with his post receiving more than 100,000 views.

Dr. Georges Kaado, who runs the Kaado MD clinic in Virginia Beach, posted a montage to TikTok and Instagram with the caption: “The answers to how long it takes to see Botox results!”

It shows a woman with the caption “before,” raising her brows and frowning, and then another woman with the text “same day, safer,” performing the same actions.

“Check out how many days you can see the Botox!” read the caption on the Instagram video, which was posted on Saturday. “How do we feel?”

Responding to comments, Dr. Kaado indicated the woman had been injected with 57 units, adding it was her first time getting Botox, saying “she loves it.”

Dananjj thought to himself as he watched the video, “Day 6 on point.”

“By day four, you could really tell a difference,” Sydney Greco observed.

“You take a while. By day 3 I’m an ice rink!” Aimee Chester wrote.

Ashley Banesh643 commented: “My first time seriously took me almost 2 weeks. I thought it didn’t work at first. After your first time it happens faster. Like within a few days.”

Despite most people praising the results, Brittany Chandler asked: “I guess I’m confused what we’re using this for? Do we not want our face to move? I thought it was for resting wrinkles.”

Explaining more about their botox injections, Kaado MD’s website claims it can be used to smooth necks, lift lips and brows, tighten the jaw and treat excessive sweating.

It added: “The procedure is easy to experience, requiring about 10 minutes to complete, with no anesthesia. The side effects are minor, with some patients experiencing minor bruising at the injection site. The recovery from this is almost immediate.

“The final result of your botox injections will be evident in about 3 to 10 days and will last 2.5 to 4 months. The risks of use of botox occur rarely but include upper eyelid or eyebrow malposition (sagging).”

The NHS lists more risks, claiming patients can experience flu-like symptoms within the first 24-hours, along with “bruising, swelling and redness where the needles went in the skin.”

And too much can lead to a completely “frozen look,” the NHS warned.

They said: “You might not be able to move the muscles in your face if too much Botox is injected. Temporary weakness and droopiness in your face – for example, your eyelids or eyebrows may droop if the Botox moves into these areas Very rarely, serious problems such as blurred or double vision can happen if the area around the eyes is treated, or breathing difficulties if the neck area is injected.”

Despite the risks, Botox remains one of the most sought-after treatments in the U.S., with American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) reporting 1,712,994 procedures took place in 2019, the last year statistics are available.

That figure is a 17.8 percent rise since 2015, and it remains the most popular non-surgical cosmetic procedure.