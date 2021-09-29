Every Brian Laundrie sighting that has been reported recently.

Following repeated reports of sightings of Brian Laundrie, the man listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, police agencies and sheriff’s offices from throughout the country have joined the search.

Police in North Port, Florida, had been looking for Laundrie for more than a week in the large Carlton Reserve, after his parents said he went for a stroll there on September 14 and never returned.

Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming on September 19, eight days after her family reported her missing. Laundrie had returned home alone from the couple’s cross-country road trip on September 1 and failed to cooperate with police regarding Petito’s whereabouts before he, too, vanished.

While the search for Laundrie continues, various sightings of him have been recorded in a number of states and even other nations.

Police have not validated any of the claims, and some have been dismissed outright as false.

The Appalachian Trail is a popular hiking route in the United States.

According to John Walsh, host of Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit With John Walsh, they have received “at least three times more phone calls than we’ve had on any fugitive,” and sightings in three locations have surfaced more frequently than others: Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Appalachian Trail.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that Laundrie is on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, according to a tweet from the daughter of reality TV personality Duane Chapman, or “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” who has joined in the search.

“I’m looking for an experienced HIKING/SURVIVALIST in North Carolina near the Appalachian Hiking Trail. I’m aware that these people rarely use social media. So, do you know anyone in your family or friends that fits this description?” On September 26, Lyssa Chapman tweeted.

There have also been multiple reports of Laundrie sightings in North Carolina’s Watauga County. “We were looking into these reports, but nothing has been verified,” a sheriff’s office official told FOX 46.

Florida’s Fort De Soto Park

According to Duane Chapman of Fox News, Laundrie may have been sheltering in Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida. This is a condensed version of the information.