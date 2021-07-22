Every allegation leveled against Activision Blizzard, including sexual banter, rape jokes, and pay discrimination.

Activision Blizzard has been accused of discriminating against female employees in terms of compensation and working conditions, as well as tolerating a workplace culture of sexual harassment known as “frat boy.”

Activision Blizzard was less likely to promote women at all levels, according to a major lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Activision Blizzard routinely paid women less than men, disciplined women in ways male employees were never disciplined, despite them displaying worse behavior, and was less likely to pay women less than men.

The suit also claims that sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior were rampant in the company’s offices, which are home to popular franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Harassment in the Workplace Allegations

Female employees were allegedly subjected to “cube crawls,” in which male employees allegedly drank “copious amounts” of alcohol while crawling around cubicles and engaging in sexual behavior against female employees.

“Male employees proudly come to work intoxicated, play video games for lengthy periods of time while outsourcing their responsibilities to female employees, engage in banter about their sexual escapades, talk openly about female bodies, and joke about rape,” according to the lawsuit.

“Unsurprisingly, the defendants’ ‘frat boy’ culture fosters harassment and discrimination against women.”

According to the lawsuit, female employees at Activision Blizzard were subjected to sexual harassment on a daily basis, including having to “continually fend off unwanted sexual comments” and approaches from male coworkers and managers during “cube crawls” and other workplace activities.

According to the lawsuit, one incidence occurred when a female employee committed suicide while on a business trip with an anonymous male supervisor who had brought sex toys and lubricant with him.

This female employee is said to have been subjected to past incidences of sexual harassment at work. Male coworkers allegedly shared around a picture of her vagina at a holiday party before her death, according to the lawsuit.

Activision Blizzard has refuted the lawsuit’s claims, claiming that it contains “distorted, and in many cases incorrect” accounts of the company’s history.

The corporation also expressed its displeasure with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s decision to name the deceased employee, claiming that her suicide had “no bearing whatsoever” on the case.

“While we look for this. This is a condensed version of the information.