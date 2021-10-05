Every airline should require COVID vaccinations for its employees.

Southwest Airlines became the latest U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees on Monday.

Many airlines are subject to President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring enterprises with more than 100 employees to ensure that personnel are vaccinated or tested for the virus on a weekly basis.

Many airlines are also government contractors, and they must fulfill a deadline set by Biden on December 8 to enforce vaccine restrictions without the option of testing.

Only Delta Air Lines has opted out of requiring immunizations for employees, but the airline has announced a $200 monthly penalty for unvaccinated employees enrolled in the company’s health care plan.

Here is a list of all the airlines who have made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for their employees:

United Airlines is an airline based in the United States

United Airlines notified in early August that its 67,000 employees had until October 25 to get completely vaccinated or risk being fired.

Employees can request medical or religious exemptions, but the airline is putting most of them on unpaid leave until the COVID-19 cases are resolved.

The airline announced late last month that more than 97 percent of its staff in the United States had been vaccinated. According to The Associated Press, the airline announced last week that 320 U.S. employees would be fired if they did not get vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption before the deadline.

Frontier Airlines is a low-cost carrier based

Early in August, the ultra-low-cost carrier announced that by October 1, all direct employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the time, Frontier’s president and CEO, Barry Biffle, said, “Safety is of the utmost priority at Frontier, and we need to take every precaution feasible to keep our teams safe, safeguard the business, and protect our passengers.”

“Now is the time to do everything we can to put an end to COVID-19.”

Hawaiian Airlines is a low-cost carrier based

Employees must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1st, according to Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram.

Ingram wrote in his memo, “Safety is the backbone of aviation travel, and it is embedded throughout our business and service.” “It’s the same here.”

Exemptions on medical or religious grounds are permitted by the airline.

American Airlines is an airline based in the United States

Employees at American Airlines were advised on Friday that they needed to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

“While we’re currently working out the kinks in the federal regulations,. This is a condensed version of the information.