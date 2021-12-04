Everson Griffen, a Minnesota Viking, reveals his bipolar diagnosis a week after a police standoff.

Everson Griffen, a quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, has spoken out about his bipolar diagnosis a week after his hours-long confrontation with cops.

“I am, in fact, bipolar. I’m going to embrace it and become a mental health advocate. I’ve been avoiding it for a long time. Griffen stated in an Instagram post on Friday night, “I’m not ashamed of it anymore.”

“It all started when my mother died [in 2012],” he said in his post. “I went into a dark area and pretended to be terrific for many years.” I swear this time I’ll follow the advice of the professionals. My family is very important to me, and I miss my pals. Thank you for all of your love and support, but especially for all of your prayers. #bEAmazing #mentalhealthawareness.”

