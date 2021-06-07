Ever Lopez should be given his diploma, which he was denied because he wore the Mexican flag at his graduation.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition urging North Carolina school officials to provide a graduating senior the diploma he was denied after hanging a Mexican flag over his gown during graduation.

Ever Lopez, 18, was seen walking across the stage with the flag draped over his back and shoulders in a viral video at Asheboro High School’s graduation last Thursday.

When he arrived to his principal’s office, however, a queue of pupils formed behind him as she allegedly refused to hand up his certificate.

My Twitter followers help to spread the word. My cousin’s graduation was revoked by Principal “Mrs. Penny Crooks” due to causin.