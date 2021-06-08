Ever Lopez condemns threats against schools in the wake of the Mexican flag controversy.

Ever Lopez, a high school graduate, has condemned threats issued to his school and its administrator in the wake of the uproar over the Mexican flag he wore at his graduation last week.

Lopez was seen on video wearing the flag over his blue graduation gown as he walked across the stage at Asheboro High School in North Carolina last Thursday.

Lopez claimed that his diploma had been withheld by the school’s administrator, Penny Crooks, who told him on stage that the flag was a distraction, while Asheboro City Schools defended the move, saying that “the wearing of a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code.”

The decision generated outrage, with over 100,000 people signing a petition demanding that Lopez be given his diploma. Lopez has officially received his graduation, according to a statement released by the school on Monday afternoon.

Several threats were received to school officials, including the principal, during the uproar, including one email threatening to shoot up the school if Lopez did not receive his graduation, according to WFMY.

As a result, police increased patrols near the school and in the principal’s neighborhood, according to the station. We’ve reached out to the Asheboro Police Department for comment.

Lopez received his diploma after a meeting with Crooks on Monday, and he decried the threats made against the school and principal.

“That’s just plain stupid,” he told ABC News. “It shouldn’t have been done because we don’t do that.” “And all we do here is love and support, you know, and it’s a disgrace to all people that did it. Shame is awful, and they shouldn’t have done it in the first place.”

Lopez said he was the first in his family to graduate from high school and that he wore the flag to commemorate his Mexican ancestors and parents.

Crooks was open to the idea of modifying the graduation dress code, he said, but it was unclear whether she had apologized to Lopez.

Margarita Lopez, Lopez’s mother, said she and her husband will hold a press conference outside the school before the meeting with Crooks to demand an apology from the principal.

“We’re here today to attempt to figure out what’s going on and find a way to make a difference,” she said. This is a condensed version of the information.