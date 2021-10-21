Even when a relief program paid back rent, a Texas family claims they were evicted.

Even after the Texas Rent Relief Program told them that the rent they owed had been paid, a family claims they were evicted from their house.

Cherice Scott of Katy, Texas, said she and her husband had enrolled for the program and informed their landlords at the Seville at Clay Crossing apartments.

Scott informed Fox 26 Houston that she received notification from her landlord on September 15 that the back rent had been paid.

She said, however, that she continued to receive alerts that the family would be evicted.

Scott told the station, “They continued to advise me to disregard them, and so I did.” “It reveals that an electronic payment was sent to them on September 15, and they continue to claim that it wasn’t.” On October 5, Scott said she returned home to find her family had been evicted.

She recalls how terrified she was at the prospect of her family becoming homeless. “It’s all about my four children for me. I’m sorry, but I’m still processing everything “she revealed to the station.

What happened, according to her daughter Jasmine, was “quite heartbreaking.”

“It was a bit of a stomach punch, because it made you wonder, “What did we do to deserve something like that?” It was excruciatingly painful, “she stated

The family is currently sleeping in a hotel and is unsure of their next destination.

Scott’s lawyer, Sarah Doezema of Texas Southern University’s Earl Carl Institute, said she was taking legal action against Scott’s landlord.

“We’re going to do everything we can for her,” Doezema told Fox 26. “We’re going to pursue all legal remedies against that complex for what they’ve done.”

The Texas Rent Relief Program (TRRP) intends to assist Texas tenants in paying their rent and utility bills, including past due payments, in order to avoid evictions, housing instability, and financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landlords cannot receive TRRP funding for rent and subsequently pursue eviction for the time period covered by those funds, except “for actions or violations of the lease relating to criminal behavior, property destruction, or physical harm to others,” according to the program’s website.

