Even if you tested positive for Delta or Omicron Variant, you may never know.

Health officials are tracking coronavirus infections based on their variations, but it’s unlikely that most patients who test positive would ever know which one they had.

To assess the condition of an outbreak and respond, national and international health officials need to know how the virus is spreading. Experts sequence a variety of instances to determine the rate at which each variant circulates, its impact on medicines and vaccines, and the degree of sickness it causes. This information, on the other hand, is rarely supplied on a case-by-case basis.

Because sequencing isn’t done when a person is tested, it’s common for people to have no idea which mutation produced their positive test. The results of a PCR or antigen test are transmitted to local health department laboratories or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States for genome sequencing.

Scientists decoded the genes during the sequencing to track how SARS-CoV-2 evolved into new variants over time and how those variants propagated. The process can take many weeks and does not apply to every instance, and it is not required to know which variant is causing the illness at this point.

The precautions a person should take to prevent the virus from spreading do not differ depending on the version, therefore whether a person is infected with Delta, Omicron, or another variant, each positive test should be treated the same.

People who test positive for the coronavirus, regardless of immunization status, should isolate themselves for 10 days, according to the CDC. Day one begins the day after a person develops symptoms or, if symptoms arise, the day after a positive test.

While Omicron has been demonstrated to produce less sickness than Delta, the first death from Omicron was reported in the United Kingdom, prompting health officials to warn against complacency. Even though the majority of people have mild cases, some will become seriously ill. So, regardless of the variety, an infected person should get medical help if they have difficulty breathing, have a low blood oxygen level, or have any other concerning symptoms.

Because Delta is still the most common type in the United States, recent cases are more likely to have been caused by it rather than Omicron. However, there are Omicron cases. This is a condensed version of the information.