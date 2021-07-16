Even for vaccinated residents, a Los Angeles official defends the mask mandate, calling it “far easier.”

A health official in Los Angeles is defending the city’s decision to reintroduce mask requirements for all citizens, including those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous county, stated Thursday that starting Saturday at 11:59 p.m., it will enforce a mask requirement in public settings. Regardless of vaccination status, the directive will need masks indoors.

As the area strives to reduce transmission, Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s public health officer, stated that requiring everyone to follow the rule is “far easier.”

“Our expectation is that with ongoing vaccination of people and masking by everyone indoors, which is more easier and ubiquitous and makes this a common practice again, we won’t see continued increases in cases and we’ll start to see reduced numbers,” Davis said during a virtual news conference.

Davis went on to say that the current COVID-19 outbreak is a “all-hands-on-deck” situation, and that additional limitations could be imposed if things worsen.

According to state health records, Los Angeles reported more than 1,500 new cases of the virus on Thursday, the greatest number of new cases since mid-March.

The current positive rate in the area is 3.7 percent, up from 0.5 percent on June 15—the day California’s economy fully reopened for the first time since the outbreak began.

As of Thursday, Los Angeles County had reported 1.2 million COVID-19 positive cases and 24,566 deaths.

According to the county’s health agency, about 4 million people are unvaccinated. More than 10.7 million doses of the vaccine had been delivered as of July 11: 5.9 million first doses and 4.7 million second doses.

Nearly 70% of residents aged 16 and up have got one dosage of the vaccine, and 61% are fully immunized.

In recent weeks, the delta variation has become more common across the United States, resulting in a rise in new COVID-19 cases in all 50 states.

In a statement released Thursday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis claimed the Delta variety is “growing swiftly, predominantly in our unvaccinated communities.”

“That is why, as of today, we have announced that, beginning Sunday, we will reintroduce a mask requirement for everyone indoors. This is a condensed version of the information.