Even for vaccinated Americans, Fauci said mask mandates are “under active consideration.”

Bringing back mask mandates, even for vaccinated Americans, is “under active consideration,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, he told anchor Jake Tapper, “If you’re asking if I’m part of the discussion, yeah I am.”

While the CDC still maintains you don’t need to wear a mask indoors if you’ve been vaccinated, Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the agency supports local discretion for communities that have determined mask mandates are required.

“The CDC agrees with that capacity and judgment to say, you know, we’re in a circumstance where there are a lot of infectious dynamics,” he said. “You should wear a mask even if you have been vaccinated. That’s a local decision that’s not in conflict with the CDC’s overarching recommendations, which offer municipalities a lot of leeway.”

According to the public health department, the mask order was reinstated last Saturday “due to increased transmission from the Delta strain and intermingling of unmasked persons whose vaccination status is unknown.”

Booster injections may be required, according to Fauci, who described the epidemic as a “dynamic situation.”

“You have to look at the evidence, and the data that is emerging from Israel and Pfizer suggests that there may be some reduction in protection,” he added.

Some people, particularly those receiving chemotherapy, those on immunosuppressive regimens, transplant patients, and those with reduced immune systems, may be at danger, according to him.

“Those are the types of people who, if there is a third boost, which is very possible, will be among the first to be vulnerable,” he said.

On July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convened and “discussed that in some depth and continue to look at the facts that might drive us in that direction,” according to him.

According to an Israeli study, the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine is only 64% effective in avoiding symptoms from the Delta strain. The vaccination was found to be over 94 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in previous studies published in May. According to the study, the vaccine is still quite effective at reducing major symptoms and hospitalization.

In the United States, the Delta variation has resulted in a large increase in COVID-19 cases. About. This is a condensed version of the information.