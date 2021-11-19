Even Donald Trump was taken aback by Rudy Giuliani’s melting hair dye ‘Freak Show.’

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Many present and former Trump supporters recognized Donald Trump’s presidency was lost as hair dye poured down the side of Rudy Giuliani’s face during a November 19 press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters.

According to Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s book “I Alone Can Fix It,” a West Wing staffer stated, “Oh my God, this is just like a freak show.”

“Did you notice Rudy’s f—-ing hair dye streaming down his face?” On the audio of the Trump campaign’s official video stream, a video operator remarked.

As the performance stretched on for an hour and forty minutes, Giuliani became increasingly agitated, blasting the “false media” and the “censored” media who were broadcasting the event.

“I know how to smell a crime,” Giuliani remarked. “This one doesn’t require you to smell it; I can prove it to you in 18 other ways. I can show you that he won by 300,000 votes in Pennsylvania. I can show you that he won Michigan by a margin of about 50,000 votes.” “You’re telling the truth! You’re telling the truth! You’re telling the truth!” At one point, Giuliani yelled at a reporter.

It’s a vast plot led by Joe Biden and financed by “communist money” to rig an election that “the president definitely won by a landslide,” according to Giuliani friend Sidney Powell. “We are learning more every day,” Powell continued, “the tremendous influence of communist money in the intervention in our elections through Venezuela, Cuba, and most certainly China.” Jenna Ellis, another Trump lawyer, spoke up to reassure the press that data and statistics would be forthcoming.

“This is our generation’s 1775 and beyond!” Powell made a threat. “Are they threatening civil war if they don’t get their way? ‘Of course not!’ I’d normally respond.” However, the seed had been planted.

The news media were enthralled by the spectacle. According to USA Today, “an apparent hair dye accident provided critics of Rudy Giuliani with yet another opportunity to gleefully criticize him.” “Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye melting off his face was the least odd element of his batshit-crazy press conference,” Vanity Fair wrote in an article titled, “The most bizarre 90 minutes.” Giuliani and his ilk This is a condensed version of the information.