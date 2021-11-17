Europe is pleading with Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry to halt Julius Jones’ execution.

The European Union (EU) has joined appeals for clemency for Julius Jones from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Jones, 41, is due to die by lethal injection on Thursday for the 1999 carjacking death of businessman Paul Howell.

His life is in jeopardy while he awaits the governor’s decision on whether to accept the recommendation of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to commute his sentence to life in prison with the chance of parole.

As Jones’ execution date approaches, Stavros Lambrinidis, the EU’s ambassador to the United States, wrote to Stitt, requesting that he grant Jones clemency.

In a letter dated Monday, Lambrinidis mentioned the parole board’s reservations regarding Jones’ conviction.

“The Board members’ concerns, including Mr. Jones’ lack of understanding of the consequences of his actions at the age of nineteen, fundamental evidence questions, and the disparity between Mr. Jones’ and Mr. Christopher Jordan’s sentences, underscore the importance of commuting Mr. Jones’ sentence,” he wrote.

In a letter sent yesterday, @EUAmbUS pleaded with Oklahoma Governor Scott Stitt to give clemency to #JuliusJones, who is set to be executed on November 18. At all times and in all circumstances, the EU is a staunch opponent of capital punishment. https://t.co/JAqtFeuHE4 for more information pic.twitter.com/avtLldpXDd — The European Union in the United States (@EUintheUS) is a Twitter account that follows the European Union in the United States. 16 November 2021 Jones has always maintained his innocence, claiming that his co-defendant Jordan set him up. Jordan testified against Jones and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Lambrinidis also conveyed his “sincere condolences” to Howell’s family and friends in his letter.

While EU nations have abolished the death penalty in their entirety, he stated that they “stand firmly” with victims of violent crime and their families, and that they “rigorously and effectively prosecute and punish such crimes within our territory without the use of capital punishment.”

“We respectfully encourage you to employ all powers available in your office to grant clemency to Mr. Julius Jones, taking the aforesaid circumstances into mind,” he added.

Lambrinidis has previously called for the death penalty to be abolished in the United States and encouraged governors to suspend executions.

Stitt has not said whether he will grant clemency to Jones as of early Wednesday, but Lambrinidis' letter adds to a growing clamor that includes celebrities.