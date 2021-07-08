Eugene McLaurin was arrested for allegedly shooting two undercover ATF agents.

A man has been arrested in connection with the gunshot that injured two federal agents and a Chicago police officer.

Eugene McLaurin, 28, was arrested early Wednesday and charged with assaulting a special agent from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with a dangerous and deadly weapon (ATF).

When the incident occurred near the 22nd District police station in the city’s Morgan Park area soon before 6 a.m., two ATF agents and an officer from an ATF task team were participating in a federal investigation.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the cops saw a white Chevrolet Malibu sedan following them and noted the license plate number.

The Malibu’s driver approached the officers’ car, rolled down their window, and began firing rounds. The three officers were all injured.

The officers were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries before being released later that evening.

Law officers discovered the Malibu in front of a house on Chicago’s 200 east block of 89th Street. On the driver’s side of the car’s windshield, officers discovered two 9mm round casings. Three 9mm shot casings were also discovered at the crime scene.

McLaurin was spotted in the rear of a house near where the vehicle was parked, according to authorities. McLaurin “looked hot and extremely nervous,” according to officers who interacted with him at the house.

According to the complaint, McLaurin said police he was with his girlfriend that morning and was dropped off at the apartment soon before authorities arrived.

The photo of McLaurin was then sent to one of the victims by an ATF agent. McLaurin’s hair matched that of the gunman, according to the victim, but they couldn’t definitively identify him based on the photo.

McLaurin was brought into jail and questioned at a police station. He allegedly waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak to the police, according to authorities.

McLaurin revealed to investigators that he was driving the Malibu and that he followed the police’ vehicle because he thought it was full of “opps,” or opposing gang members.

McLaurin, according to the lawsuit,