Ethics complaints have been filed against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, four former presidents of the State Bar of Texas joined a group of high-profile lawyers in filing an ethics complaint against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton for his efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory against former President Donald Trump in 2020.

In December, Paxton filed a widely panned complaint in the Supreme Court, accusing the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin of “unconstitutional abnormalities” in their electoral systems. The complaint was dismissed by the Supreme Court as Trump and his friends continued to make unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election would be “rigged” or “stolen.”

The complaint was brought in collaboration with 16 notable Texas attorneys by the organization Lawyers Defending American Democracy, which claims to be nonpartisan.

“The injunction Mr. Paxton sought with the Supreme Court would have usurped the presidency for the next four years and cast doubt on whether truly democratic presidential elections would ever have been restored in America,” said Jim Harrington, one of the complaint signers and a retired founder of the Texas Civil Rights Project, in a statement posted on LDAD’s website.

Paxton’s conduct, according to Harrington, “demonstrated his disrespect for the ethical guidelines that govern lawyers” and “demonstrated his disregard for our country’s democratic principles.”

As the Supreme Court inevitably concluded, the complaint lacked “standing,” according to Gershon Ratner, co-founder of LDAD. According to a post on the LDAD website, Ratner described Paxton’s lawsuit as “a prescription for an autocratic ruler to extend his power indefinitely against the will of the citizens.”

The 31-page complaint was addressed to Seana Willing, the state bar association’s top disciplinary counsel, according to Texas Lawyer. The attorneys requested that the Texas Bar investigate their complaint and consider suspending or disbarring the attorney general from practicing law. After the chair of the Galveston Island Democrats Club filed a similar complaint against him, Paxton was already under investigation. That complaint has been labeled “unconstitutional” by the attorney general.

This website contacted Paxton’s office for comment on the ethics complaint, but did not receive a response right away.

Trump and his supporters continue to assert that Biden won the presidency due to rampant voter fraud. The former has filed dozens of election-related cases. This is a condensed version of the information.