Ethan Crumbley’s Phone Has Videos ‘Horribly disturbing,’ says Oakland County Sheriff.

On Thursday, the sheriff of Oakland County, Michigan, said images discovered on Ethan Crumbley’s phone the night before the Oxford High School massacre were “horribly upsetting.”

When asked about recordings found on Crumbley’s phone the night before the incident, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard made his comments during an appearance with CNN’s New Day.

“Obviously, [he]talks about his plans and the kinds of things he’s considering,” Bouchard said. “It’s really eerie.” Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County, Michigan, said “we have seen no proof” that the Michigan school shooting suspect was bullied.

“However, while bullying is horrible,” he says, “it does not make shooting a “appropriate reaction.”

Crumbley, a 15-year-old student at Oxford High School, was identified as the shooter who killed four kids on Wednesday. Crumbley was detained shortly after the incident, and Oakland County prosecutor Karen D. McDonald confirmed that he will face first-degree murder and terrorism charges as an adult.

Bouchard’s remarks come only days after Crumbley’s arraignment, during which Oakland County Lieutenant Tim Willis stated that footage recorded before the incident had been found from his iPhone. Police found “a video produced by him the night before the crime in which he bragged about shooting and killing children the next day at Oxford High School,” according to Willis. “Further, a journal was retrieved from Ethan’s rucksack, documenting his desire to shoot up a school, including murdering pupils,” Willis stated. Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, were identified as the three kids slain in the shooting during a news conference on Wednesday. Justin Shilling, 17, was later identified as the fourth student who died as a result of his injuries at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

According to officials, several other teenagers were hurt during the incident.

Investigators are “certain it was premeditated,” McDonald said on Wednesday, adding that they have collected a “mountain of digital evidence.” McDonald also mentioned that Crumbley’s father had just bought the rifle he used in the shooting a few days previously, and that her agency was considering pressing charges against his parents.

