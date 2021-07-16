Estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) In 2020, 11 people died from drug overdose every hour.

According to the Associated Press, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention evaluated death certificates for drug overdoses in 2020 and concluded that over 93,000 occurred, equating to nearly 11 deaths every hour.

The previous peak was almost 72,000 drug overdose deaths last year, a 29 percent increase. The increase of 21,000 is the largest since the count increased by 11,000 in 2016.

In 1970, during the height of the heroin epidemic, the CDC reported fewer than 7,200 overall overdose deaths in the United States. Around 9,000 people died in 1988, when the crack epidemic was at its peak.

Brandon Marshall, a Brown University public health researcher who studies overdose patterns, stated, “This is a shocking loss of human life.”

He noted that the country was already dealing with its greatest overdose epidemic, but that “COVID has considerably aggravated the situation.”

Experts say that lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions separated persons with drug addictions, making therapy more difficult to obtain.

Jordan McGlashen died in his Ypsilanti, Michigan, apartment last year from a heroin overdose. On May 6, the day before his 39th birthday, he was pronounced dead.

“It was really tough for me to contemplate Jordan’s death. He was alone, suffering emotionally, and felt compelled to use again,” said Collin McGlashen, his younger brother, who wrote his obituary freely about his brother’s addiction.

Heroin and fentanyl were blamed for Jordan McGlashen’s death.

Prescription pills were previously the primary cause of the nation’s overdose epidemic, but in recent years, heroin and subsequently fentanyl, a dangerously potent opioid, have taken their place. Fentanyl was created to alleviate severe pain caused by illnesses such as cancer, but it is increasingly being sold illegally and mixed with other narcotics.

“This increasingly poisoned drug supply is really driving the spike in overdoses,” said Shannon Monnat, an associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University who studies geographic variations in overdoses. “Fentanyl contamination is responsible for nearly all of this increase. Heroin has been tainted. Cocaine has been tainted. The methamphetamine has been tainted.”

According to Monnat, there is no evidence that more Americans began using drugs last year. Rather, the increased death rate was most likely due to persons who were already addicted.