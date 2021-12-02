Erratic behavior is not a reason to use ketamine as a restraint, according to a Colorado panel.

The use of the medication ketamine as a restraint is not justified in the case of “excited delirium,” a disease characterized by erratic conduct, according to an expert medical panel in Colorado.

The decision was announced to emergency workers by Colorado’s health agency on Wednesday. Last year, the department announced the expert panel, stating that it will investigate the state’s ketamine waiver. The waivers can be obtained by emergency medical service directors, allowing their employees to use the medicine outside of hospitals.

Excited delirium is linked to drug use, mental disease, or both. According to The Associated Press, a majority of states and organizations approve the use of ketamine for persons suffering from the illness. The medicine is a sedative that works quickly and has little negative effects.

When there is a risk of hazard to medical personnel or the patient, ketamine is frequently employed. However, with the death of Elijah McClain in August 2019, the drug’s use came under suspicion. When McClain was stopped by police, he was given ketamine after being diagnosed with exuberant delirium.

The expert medical panel produced a report, revealing that determining whether a person is suffering enthusiastic delirium lacks clear rules and has been “linked to racial bias against African American men.”

“It has subjective and non-medical criteria like hyper-aggression, enhanced strength, and police noncompliance — all of which are inherently biased,” said Dr. Lesley Brooks, a family and addiction medicine specialist on the panel.

The group advises paramedics to use ketamine only when there are no other safe options for monitoring, treating, or transporting patients. It might also be employed when patients present a “serious, probable, imminent threat of bodily injury to self or others,” according to the panel. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Following last year’s nationwide protests for police reform and racial justice reckoning sparked by the police shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the panel’s recommendations were made.

Local activists outraged by racial injustice flocked to the streets in support of McClain, a 23-year-old man stopped by Aurora Police officers reacting to a 911 call about a suspicious individual wearing a ski mask and swinging his arms. Multiple cops and police officers put him in a chokehold twice.