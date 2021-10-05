Ernest Johnson will be executed after Missouri Governor Jay Nixon refuses to grant him clemency.

After Missouri Governor Mike Parson refused to grant clemency to Ernest Johnson, he will be executed on Tuesday.

Johnson, 61, is set to die by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Bonne Terre at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. He was found guilty of murdering three convenience store employees during a heist in 1994.

Despite pleas from advocates, including Pope Francis, to stop Johnson’s execution, Parson decided not to reduce Johnson’s sentence to life in prison without the chance of release.

Johnson’s lawyers and supporters argue that executing him would be a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which prevents the execution of mentally ill people. A petition seeking for clemency was also signed by almost 23,000 people.

In a statement released Monday, Parson, a Republican, said, “The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful punishment Mr. Johnson received in compliance with the Missouri Supreme Court’s judgment.”

Johnson’s execution could yet be halted if a court intervenes at the last minute.

Johnson’s attorneys said in a court filing that the Missouri Supreme Court had refused to intervene to prevent Johnson’s execution despite “overwhelming evidence of consistently low IQ scores, consistently poor academic achievement, and a lifetime of evidence illustrating adaptive behavior deficits.”

The lawsuit stated, “This is not a close case—Mr. Johnson is cognitively impaired.”

Johnson was also born with fetal alcohol syndrome, according to attorney Jeremy Weis, and lost around one-fifth of his brain tissue when a benign tumor was removed in 2008.

Since being convicted of three charges of first-degree murder in the killings of Mary Bratcher, Mable Scruggs, and Fred Jones in 1994, Johnson has remained on death row. A claw hammer was used to beat all three employees of a Casey’s convenience store in Columbia.

Johnson had requested that he be executed by firing squad, a mode of execution that was not permitted under Missouri law.

Because Johnson has epilepsy and still has part of a benign tumor in his brain, his lawyers argued that Missouri’s fatal injection medicine, pentobarbital, might cause seizures.

The United States Supreme Court denied his appeal in May, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan dissenting. A lower was left in place by the court. This is a condensed version of the information.