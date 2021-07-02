Eric Trump claims that he, Don Jr., and Ivanka Trump all live “nice, clean lives.”

When asked about the recent indictment of the Trump organization’s chief financial officer, Donald Trump’s son Eric declared his family “has always led unbelievably clean lives,” as he blasted the president’s son, Hunter Biden, in an emotional outburst.

After a grand jury in Manhattan chose to prosecute the CFO and the Trump Organization on Wednesday, Trump was asked on Newsmax if he was concerned about an indictment. Prosecutors have charged the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation with ten charges of tax fraud, while Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has been charged with fifteen counts of tax fraud dating back to 2005.

Weisselberg has turned himself in to the Manhattan district attorney’s office after nearly 50 years of working with the Trumps. His attorneys stated that he intends to contest the charges.

“We’ve always lived incredibly clean lives, and trust me, if they could, they would have already, right?” That’s what they wanted, and it was their own goal,” Trump, the Trump Organization’s executive vice president, said in an interview on Thursday.

“The difference is that I’m not Hunter Biden,” says the narrator. I’m not selling paintings for half a million dollars to individuals I don’t know. In sketchy motels, I’m not doing drugs. No, I’m not going out and soliciting prostitution, and I’m not going out and selling influence to Ukraine and China in exchange for expensive trips while my father is commander in chief.

Trump was referring to accusations that Joe Biden paid for his son’s wild night out with a Russian prostitute in May 2018, as well as reports that Hunter Biden had formed a deal with a China-linked New York City art dealer named Georges Berges to market his paintings secretly and anonymously.

Hunter Biden, the Trump Organization, and the White House were approached for comment by this publication.

“You’re aware of what we do.” Don, Invanka, and I live good, clean lifestyles and put in a lot of effort, and guess what? We were successful in the economic world long before politics entered our life, and we worked very hard and had clean lives. It’s not at all like the Bidens. This is a condensed version of the information.