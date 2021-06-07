The Washington Newsday
Marjorie Taylor Greene in GA

Eric Swalwell allegedly learned through his ‘Chinese spy girlfriend,’ according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

By on Us Politics

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has slammed California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, claiming he learned a lot from his “Chinese spy lover.” Swalwell was accused of being behind a crew that allegedly broke into his residence to deliver a complaint to his wife by Donald Trump ally Mo Brooks.

“@ericswalwell, did your team illegally enter @MoBrooks’ home? Fang Fang, your Chinese spy girlfriend, taught you a great deal. Green tweeted on Sunday night, “Alabama judges aren’t as forgiving as Pelosi.”

Rep. Brooks of Alabama turned to Twitter on Sunday to express his displeasure with Swain.

