Eric Swalwell allegedly learned through his ‘Chinese spy girlfriend,’ according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has slammed California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, claiming he learned a lot from his “Chinese spy lover.” Swalwell was accused of being behind a crew that allegedly broke into his residence to deliver a complaint to his wife by Donald Trump ally Mo Brooks.

“@ericswalwell, did your team illegally enter @MoBrooks’ home? Fang Fang, your Chinese spy girlfriend, taught you a great deal. Green tweeted on Sunday night, “Alabama judges aren’t as forgiving as Pelosi.”

Rep. Brooks of Alabama turned to Twitter on Sunday to express his displeasure with Swain.