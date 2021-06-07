Eric Carle, the author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died at the age of 91.

Eric Carle, the author of the beloved children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died at the age of 91, according to his family.

The family says the beloved children’s novelist and illustrator died on Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts, according to a statement released by Penguin Young Leaders.

With its story of a green and red caterpillar with a touch of blue and brown metamorphosing into a boldly multi-colored butterfly, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, published in 1969, pleased parents and pleased children.

Originally envisioned as a book about a bookworm titled A Week with Willi the Worm, the protagonist, who consumes 26 books in a week,