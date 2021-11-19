‘Enough is Enough’: Several states are looking into the effects of Instagram on children and young adults.

Instagram’s effects on children and young adults are being investigated by a group of state attorneys general.

Following embarrassing reports that began with a Wall Street Journal story, eight different states have joined the inquiry. According to the claims, Meta Platforms, the official name for Instagram’s parent firm, Facebook, was aware of the dangers the photo-heavy app posed to youngsters. According to The Associated Press, the reports focused on young females’ mental health and body image concerns.

Following the publication of the Wall Street Journal investigation, a group of significant media sites formed a partnership to go through information leaked by whistleblower France Haugen. Haugen spoke about her findings before Congress and a British parliamentary committee.

“For far too long, Meta has overlooked the devastation that Instagram is doing on our children’s and teens’ mental health and well-being,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “It’s time to stop. We’ve launched this countrywide inquiry to learn more about Meta’s efforts to encourage young Californians to utilize this social media platform – and to see if Meta broke the law in the process.” Long-term harm from being on the site is one of the investigation’s main worries. Instagram’s ability to persuade young people to stay using the platform is also being investigated.

In a statement, Meta spokesperson Liza Crenshaw called the claims “false” and said they demonstrate “a profound ignorance of the facts.”

According to The Guardian, the business halted preparations for a children’s version of Instagram in September. The initiative had been receiving increasing criticism, including a request from a group of over 40 state attorneys general for the firm to stop working on it.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

“While issues in protecting young people online affect the entire business,” Crenshaw added in the statement, “we’ve led the industry in addressing bullying and aiding kids battling with suicide thoughts, self-injury, and eating disorders.”

The state probes come after a lawsuit filed by Ohio’s largest public employee pension fund, saying that Meta violated federal securities law by intentionally misleading the public about the harmful effects of its social platforms and the algorithms that power them.

The Ohio Public Employees Association has filed a lawsuit. This is a condensed version of the information.