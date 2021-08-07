Encounters with Kayakers In the Michigan River, a Huge Water Snake Slumped Over a Log.

A kayaker on the Chippewa River in Michigan discovered a large snake lounging on a log.

Victoria Vargas captured the snake on camera and shared it with the Midland County Facebook page AskMidland.

The snake is curled up against a tree branch that juts out above the water’s surface. During the video, it does not appear to move.

“We observed this big snake on a log while kayaking on the Chippewa River this past Sunday,” Vargas wrote. “Does anyone have any idea what kind it is?”

The post, which can be read here, had hundreds of comments and likes as of early Friday morning.

“Seriously, I will never go near the river again,” one commenter said.

“You guys need to calm outâ€ no need for all the snake hate,” wrote another Facebook user. They are very lovely creatures that fascinate me.”

In response to Vargas’ inquiries concerning the reptile’s species, some users speculated that it was a northern water snake. According to local news station OurMidland, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed this.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, northern water snakes are among the most common water snakes in the United States, and can be found throughout the eastern half of the country. They can reach a length of 2 to 4.5 feet.

These snakes are not venomous, however they may be mistaken for venomous species like copperheads or cottonmouths. As a result, according to the University of Michigan’s Animal Diversity website, northern water snakes are frequently killed by people who are scared of them.

Northern water snakes flatten their heads and bite when irritated. They usually eat fish and amphibians, which they consume whole.

Vargas told OurMidland that she used Facebook to share the video in order to learn more about the snake. “I never intended to scare Michiganders or ruin their summer fun on the river,” she explained.

The Chippewa River in Michigan flows through a combination of woodland, farmland, and residential areas for more than 90 miles. During the summer, kayakers and canoeists flock to the area.

