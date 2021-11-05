Employers in Alabama will be prohibited from firing unvaccinated workers who seek exemption.

Alabama legislators voted to pass a bill prohibiting employers from dismissing employees who refuse to comply with the federal vaccine mandate due to medical reasons or religious views. Having had COVID in the previous year is one of the approved medical exemptions.

The final version of Senate Bill 9 was passed by the Alabama House of Representatives by a vote of 75-27, before being adopted by the Senate by a vote of 23-2 on Thursday.

The bill will now be delivered to Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama, who is anticipated to sign it on Friday.

“Given that the Legislature has been debating proposals all week aimed at sending a strong, powerful message against the overreaching Biden vaccine mandate,” Gina Maiola, Ivey’s communications director, told AL.com, “the governor will review these bills tomorrow morning [November 5] with the goal of signing them into law tomorrow afternoon.”

“She has instructed her legal team to begin studying these bills as soon as they are sent by the Legislature.”

The law is in response to President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement, which requires all federal employees to receive the vaccine. Employers with more than 100 employees must also guarantee that their personnel are up to date on their vaccinations.

“This law would bar an employer from dismissing an employee for refusing a vaccine provided he or she files a completed exemption form,” according to the new legislation.

According to AL.com, despite the fact that Biden’s mandate allows for religious and medical exemptions, one of the bill’s supporters, Sen. Chris Elliott, claims that government contractors are denying religious exemptions.

“There were several problems, but the overall one was being pro-business while also being pro-freedom, religious, and individual liberty.” In the short term, I believe we’ve found the best possible balance,” Elliot told the Alabama Daily News.

“I understand the concerns of the business community because they are concerned about their people. Not just businesses, but my constituency and the people of Alabama are in the forefront of my mind.” The bill is also aimed to protect workers, according to State Rep. Mike Jones, by allowing them to fill out a short form explaining why they should be excused.

“This section’s protections are to be liberally read in the employee’s favor and would go.” This is a condensed version of the information.