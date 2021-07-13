Employees of Taco Bell set off fireworks, causing $30k in damage.

In connection with a fire that caused more than $30,000 in damage, a Taco Bell employee in Tennessee was arrested on suspicion of arson.

After the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Taco Bell at 5510 Nolensville Pike on July 5, Courtney Mayes, 25, the shift manager at the time, was charged with aggravated arson, according to WSMV.

According to WTVF, firefighters were able to put out the flames, but investigators were brought in three days later when management reviewed security footage from the night of the fire.

Employees had shut the doors to prevent customers from entering, according to footage from inside the eatery. The Taco Bell employees then rushed around the restaurant with fireworks.

The employees walked into the men’s bathroom at one point to get away from the security cameras for a while. They were then seen on camera putting something in a trash bin in the restaurant lobby before stepping outside and photographing it with their phones.

“Employees then realized they had locked themselves out of the restaurant,” according to a statement released by the Nashville Fire Department, as reported by WZTV.

“The personnel attempted but failed to re-enter the store. When the trash can began to burn, the employees contacted 911 for assistance.”

Investigators then discovered damage inside the men’s bathroom after pyrotechnics were presumably set off inside a different trash can there after the fire was doused.

The restaurant was severely damaged by the fire, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

More arrests are likely to occur.

The investigation is still underway, according to officials, and more arrests are expected in the coming days. Mayes is being jailed on a $5,000 bond at the Davidson County jail.

For more information, the Nashville Fire Department was contacted.

In recent years, dangerous fireworks incidents have become more common in the United States.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of the United States released a research in June that found a 50% increase in deaths and injuries from fireworks-related accidents in 2020 compared to 2019.

According to the research, at least 18 individuals died as a result of fireworks-related accidents in 2018, compared to 12 in 2019.

Around 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries, according to the CPSC. This is a condensed version of the information.