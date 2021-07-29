Employees of One America News, led by Michael Flynn, paid over $1.5 million for an Arizona audit.

The Associated Press reported that groups led by Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, and correspondents from the pro-Trump One America News Network are among those leading fundraising efforts to pay for Arizona Republicans’ election audit, with the two groups raising more than $1.5 million.

Several other organisations with ties to supporters of Trump’s efforts to smear the 2020 election results were also involved in the contribution efforts, according to the statistics provided late Wednesday, including Trump’s lawyer, Sydney Powell, and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com.

Pro-Trump groups have raised more than $5.7 million, considerably above the $150,000 provided by the Arizona Senate, which commissioned the audit. Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the business hired by the Arizona Senate to oversee the audit, had kept the amount the firm was paid for the audit and where the funds came from a secret for months.

The audit, according to Republican Senate President Karen Fann, is solely to see if state election laws need to be improved. However, the audit has long been linked to the “stop the theft” campaign, and Trump has claimed that it will unearth proof to back up his debunked fraud accusations.

Logan embraced Trump’s bogus narrative that the election was stolen from him before being chosen to conduct the audit, and pro-Trump media has aggressively promoted the endeavor.

The America Project, directed by Byrne, is by far the largest funder, with a total contribution of $3.25 million, according to Logan. Flynn is the chairman of America’s Future, which contributed little over $976,000. Powell’s Defending the Republic contributed $550,000, while Voices and Votes, led by OANN correspondents Christina Bobb and Chanel Rion, contributed $605,000. The Election Integrity Funds for the American Republic, led by attorney Matthew DePerno, contributed $280,000, according to Logan. DePerno attempted to sue Antrim County, Michigan, over the election, but was unsuccessful.

Several of the organizations “have also offered operational help and guidance important in implementing the audit,” according to Logan.

It’s still unclear where those organizations acquired their funds. They’re set up as charities, so their contributors aren’t required to be disclosed.

Logan has sought to keep the funders' identities hidden, despite admitting at the start of the audit that his $150,000 deal with.