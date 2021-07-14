Employees identify a former Oklahoma City Thunder employee as a suspect in the Capitol riot.

After her coworkers informed the FBI about her role in the January 6 Capitol incident, a former employee of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder was identified as a suspect.

Danielle Doyle, a senior season ticket account manager when she departed the Thunder in December 2012 after more than a decade with the franchise, was investigated after two former coworkers recognized her in recordings uploaded online.

The first witness, who knows Doyle from “when they both worked for a professional sports team in Oklahoma City,” said she identified the 37-year-old Oklahoman after a friend shared a video of the Capitol brawl, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

After other coworkers “circulated” the tape from January 6 among themselves, the second witness, who still works with the Thunder, identified Doyle to federal officials.

The federal complaint alleged that “following the events at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, personnel of the professional sports team shared a video that CNN had aired.” “The video depicted individuals inside the United States Capitol during the Capitol’s breach. Witness 2 got a hold of a copy of the tape and recognized Doyle as one of the people in it.”

Doyle was seen going through a damaged window to enter the Capitol building and heading down an inside stairway while filming herself on her phone, according to the videos.

Doyle is charged with four misdemeanors: knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful permission, knowingly participating in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and two charges of violent entrance and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Doyle admitted to committing a federal crime on Jan. 6 when he appeared in court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to the misdemeanor of unauthorized parade inside the Capitol. She could be sentenced to six months in prison and a year of supervised release.

The date for sentence has been set on October 1 by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden. He reminded Doyle that her actions leading up to the trial would be taken into account, and that violating the terms of her release would result in those conditions being revoked.

Doyle is the second Oklahoman to face charges in connection with the deadly Capitol attack.

Muskogee’s Andrew Ericson was also there. This is a condensed version of the information.