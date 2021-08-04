Employees at these companies are required to have the COVID vaccine.

With the Delta variation gaining popularity around the world, COVID-19 vaccination mandates are gaining traction in the United States, and businesses are pressuring their employees to get the vaccine. In the last several weeks, an increasing number of prominent corporations have revealed plans to make immunizations mandatory.

The following is a list of corporations that require its staff to get vaccinated:

BlackRock

Starting July 1, only vaccinated workers and customers will be permitted into the premises, according to the investment management firm. According to a BlackRock spokeswoman, the company would have a “hybrid strategy” by September, with some vaccinated workers working from the office and some from home.

Delta Airlines is a commercial airline based in Atlanta, Georgia.

All new hires in the United States must get vaccinated as of May 17. Despite the fact that 60 percent of Delta employees have already been vaccinated, the airline stated that it is “an vital action to protect Delta’s personnel and customers, ensuring the airline can safely operate when demand recovers and as recovery accelerates into the future.”

Disney

In the United States, the Walt Disney Company is mandating all salaried and non-union hourly employees to be vaccinated. Employees who haven’t been vaccinated yet will have 60 days to do so, according to the statement, and those who work from home would need to produce proof of vaccination before returning.

The statement stated, “Vaccines are the finest instrument we all have to help manage this worldwide pandemic and safeguard our employees.”

DoorDash

While corporate employees are not required to return to work until January of next year, anyone who voluntarily desires to do so must first produce proof of immunization, according to the food delivery firm.

Because drivers are not legally employees, they are not required to be vaccinated.

Equinox

Equinox, the luxury fitness firm that owns SoulCycle, stated on Monday that beginning in September, members, riders, and workers will be required to show a one-time proof of vaccination to visit its facilities and offices.

“We have a responsibility to take decisive action and adapt to changing circumstances with urgency,” Equinox Group Executive Chairman Harvey Spevak said in a press release. We invite more top brands to join us in our effort to defend our communities as effectively as possible.”

Facebook

Last Wednesday, the business announced that all employees returning to their workplaces must. This is a condensed version of the information.