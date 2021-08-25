Employees at Delta Air Lines will be fined $200 each month if they do not get vaccinated.

Unvaccinated employees registered in Delta’s health care plan will be charged a $200 monthly premium beginning in November, which the airline claims is “essential to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate creates for our firm.”

The amount was set based on the typical COVID-19 hospital stay, which cost the corporation $40,000 per employee, according to Delta.

All Delta employees who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were not properly vaccinated, according to the company.

The fee imposed on unvaccinated personnel is one of several new restrictions announced by Delta on Wednesday in reaction to the rapid spread of the coronavirus’s Delta version, also known as B.1.617.2, and the FDA’s recent clearance of the Pfizer vaccine.

In a statement, CEO Ed Bastian stated, “With this week’s announcement that the FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, the time for you to be vaccinated is now.” “We can be confident that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective, as it has been subjected to the same thorough assessment as other authorized cancer and heart disease drugs, as well as other vaccines.”

Delta’s personnel are currently vaccinated at a rate of 75%, which is slightly higher than the national average.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 71.2 percent of Americans aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

While Bastian is pleased with the company’s vaccination percentage, he notes that “the aggressiveness of the variation implies we need to have many more of our workers vaccinated, as close to 100% as feasible.”

Employees who have not been properly vaccinated will be obliged to take a weekly coronavirus test starting September 12. Those who test positive will be required to self-isolate and will not be allowed to return to work.

Beginning September 30, the company will no longer provide COVID pay protection, or paid sick leave for the virus, to unvaccinated staff. It will only be given to properly vaccinated people who have developed a breakthrough infection from the virus.

