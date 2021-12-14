Employees at a candle factory were told that if they left before the tornado struck, they would be fired.

Workers at a candle business in Kentucky that was destroyed by a tornado over the weekend claim they were threatened with termination if they left their work early.

According to the corporation, at least eight individuals killed inside the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, and another eight are still missing. After the tornado destroyed the structure, leaving nothing but rubble, the death toll was first estimated to be as high as 70.

According to NBC News, at least five workers stated their superiors warned them that if they left work before their shifts finished, they risked losing their jobs.

McKayla Emery, a 21-year-old worker, said colleagues asked to leave the Mayfield facility shortly after tornado sirens sounded outside about 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

“If you leave, you’re more than likely going to get fired,” Emery said she overheard management telling four workers standing nearby. Emery opted to stay at work in order to make more money, while it was unclear whether those who stayed were paid more.

Elijah Johnson, 20, said he was one of several employees who had requested to be let go. Johnson told NBC, “I requested to leave and they told me I’d be fired.”

Haley Conder, another employee, stated that roughly 15 workers asked to leave during the night shift, immediately after the factory’s first emergency alert went off.

Employees should have been permitted to go home for three or four hours between the first and second emergency alarms, according to Condor.

Supervisors first told her that no one would be allowed to leave for safety reasons, and that everyone would be kept in the halls and bathrooms. However, once they determined that the tornado was no longer a threat, they returned everyone to work.

Supervisors, according to Johnson, even took a roll call to see who had left.

The charges were refuted by a corporate spokeswoman.

Bob Ferguson told NBC, “It’s completely false.” “Since COVID’s inception, we’ve had a policy in place. Employees are free to depart whenever they wish and return the next day.” Ferguson could not be reached for additional comment right away.

One worker, who posted a Facebook Live from beneath the rubble on Saturday, described what happened to workers “in the section where you go in case there’s a.” This is a condensed version of the information.