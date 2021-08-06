Employee resigns after announcing over the store’s PA system, “I Hate This Job.”

A department store employee claims they quit their job and told their manager on the way out, proclaiming on the PA system, “I detest this job.”

Carla (who uses they/them pronouns) posted a video on TikTok claiming to have worked for Burlington, previously known as Burlington Coat Factory. “Attention all Burlington shoppers and associates, I would like to say a few words,” the former employee says in the video, sporting a Burlington credential and speaking into a phone.

“First and foremost, I despise this job and its pervert management and coworkers, as well as the toxic environment and coworkers gossiping about other coworkers.”

“Thank you for listening, and thank you for shopping at your local Burlington,” Carla concludes the somber message. “Have a pleasant evening.”

On Saturday, the video was uploaded to TikTok with the statement, “All the managers should be sacked.”

According to Burlington’s most recent quarterly financial report, the company has 784 locations in 45 states and Puerto Rico, although it’s unclear which one Carla claims to have worked at.

The video, which can be viewed here, has received 2.5 million views and has sparked a lot of discussion. Carla provided an update on Friday in response to questions about whether they had been sacked.

“To be clear, this is not about the money,” said the caption on this video.

“For everyone who is asking me who wants to know, I did not get fired,” Carla added in a follow-up video. I made the decision to stop on my own. “Yes, I have a job.”

“But all I can honestly say is I spoke how I felt,” they continued.

Carla stated they wouldn’t “name people,” but she did go over some of the problems that led to their decision to leave.

“I felt really uneasy in that place, I felt quite uneasy in that store… But it’s a terrific work; I really enjoyed it; I’m disappointed that I had to go for that reason, but I’m not going to stay somewhere that is poisonous and hazardous for me, and where everyone makes me feel uncomfortable as a woman.

