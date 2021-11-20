‘Employee of the Year’ is thrown off by a 1% pay raise aided by the internet.

An employee’s dissatisfaction with a 1% pay raise after being promised “something exceptional” has gotten a lot of attention online.

Employees frequently discuss their thoughts and queries regarding a “work-free life,” as well as their personal work-related challenges, on the famous Reddit subreddit “Anti Work.”

Despite receiving “employee of the year,” this Reddit member claimed to have received the same 1% raise as the rest of the employees, and their complaint received over 10,000 votes on the site.

“So I went above and beyond this year. ABOVE AND BEYOND, I mean. We were well behind on product shipments, and I was in the middle of a training course that included seven assessments. I studied at home on my own schedule, and instead of doing the entire week-long course, I finished in six hours “the user wrote

“The rest of the week was spent building products to ensure that we could ship. ‘We’re going to have something special for you on your year end evaluation,’ my manager patted me on the back and said.” After believing they were in line for a “big” boost, the employee was instead given a “1% raise like everyone else.” This year, I was named employee of the year. Guess what I got as a reward? fromantiwork According to the Labor Department, wages in the United States increased by 1.5 percent in the most recent quarter, breaking a 20-year record for the three months ending in September. This puts the Reddit user’s raise well below the national average.

However, despite salary rises across the country, increased salaries are unlikely to keep up with inflation. The consumer price index increased by 6.2 percent in the year ending in October, the highest rate in more than 30 years.

Many “Anti Work” Redditers have pointed out that the original poster’s income raise does not even keep pace with inflation.

The worker’s predicament comes at a time when industries across the country are experiencing severe staff shortages, which are often caused by wage concerns.

