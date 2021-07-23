Embezzlement of $835,000 by a retired nun to support her gambling habit

A nun has admitted to misappropriating more than $835,000 in school cash, which she used for gambling and other expenses.

Mary Margaret Kreuper guilty to defrauding St. James Catholic School in Torrance, California, over a ten-year period that ended in September 2018.

She took advantage of her position as school principal, where she was in charge of the school’s revenue, which was made up of tuition fees and charitable donations.

The 79-year-old routed funds into the St. James Convent Account and the St. James Savings Account, according to her June 8 plea bargain with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

“I utilized the money to pay for expenses that the order would not have approved, let alone paid for,” she explained. “Large gambling expenses incurred at casinos” and “certain credit card charges” were among them.

She claimed she fabricated monthly and annual reports to hide her acts and reassure the school’s leadership that its financial assets were secure.

Prosecutors also claimed that during an audit, Kreuper commanded St. James School workers to falsify and destroy financial records, resulting in $835,339 in damages.

She admitted to wire fraud and money laundering offenses, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison.

Sister Mary Margaret had been “extremely regretful” and had accepted full responsibility for what she had done, according to a media statement released last month by her attorneys, Mark A. Byrne and Daniel V. Nixon.

“Unfortunately, she has been suffering from mental illness later in her life, which has clouded her judgment and prompted her to do something she would not have done otherwise,” stated the statement, which was widely circulated. “She apologises profusely for any pain she may have caused.”

“The community of faith at St. James was startled and grieved by these actions,” the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said in a statement.

"The community of faith at St. James was startled and grieved by these actions," the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said in a statement.