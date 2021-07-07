Elsa’s path has been upgraded, and it is now aimed at Florida and gaining speed.

According to the latest National Weather Service advisory, tropical cyclone Elsa, which was moving along the west coast of Florida on Tuesday evening, has reverted to a category 1 hurricane.

About 100 miles southwest of Tampa and due west of Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Hurricane Elsa is making landfall. Elsa has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the most recent advisory. At 74 mph, a tropical storm becomes a Cat 1.

Elsa became a Category 1 hurricane on Friday before losing strength and reverting to a tropical storm by Saturday. As it traveled across Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, the storm’s winds decreased to 60 mph, then 50 mph before gaining power.

As it approaches the Florida shore in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the storm might intensify. Elsa is predicted to make landfall anywhere between the Tampa metro area and the Big Bend region of Florida between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a work in progress.