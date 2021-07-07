Elsa Makes Landfall Over Florida—Latest Updates Tropical Storm Elsa Live: Elsa Makes Landfall Over Florida—Latest Updates

Tropical Storm Warning Elsa made landfall in Taylor County, Florida, about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. In several areas of the state, downed trees and partial floods have been observed. Winds of up to 70 mph are expected, as well as heavy rain. The National Guard has been activated, and Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency.

According to the National Hurricane Center, 70 mph winds and heavy rain were expected to impact the Sunshine State late Wednesday morning.

Some downed trees have been reported, as well as partial flooding in several spots.

For a 200-mile stretch of the coast north of Tampa Bay, a storm surge warning is in effect. After moving through Florida, Elsa is forecast to make landfall in Georgia and South Carolina.

The hurricane had earlier wreaked havoc on the Caribbean, killing three people and causing mudslides and flooding.

Elsa was temporarily upgraded to hurricane strength (for the second time) as it passed over Cuba on Tuesday night, but it has since been decommissioned.

Below are the most recent updates.

Elsa arrives on the scene.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tropical Storm #Elsa Advisory 30: Elsa’s Center Makes Landfall in Taylor County on the Gulf Coast of North Florida. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc

July 7, 2021 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC Atlantic)

The storm’s center has made landfall in Taylor County and is moving northward at 14 mph.

The maximum sustained winds are still at 65 mph, and heavy rain is still falling.

Tropical Storm Warning This morning, Elsa made landfall in Taylor County, Florida. With a central pressure of 999 mb, sustained winds of 65 mph are expected. Elsa is still heading north at 14 mph. pic.twitter.com/hHUYKSK0eH #flwx #tropics

July 7, 2021 — Alex Schneider (@AlexSchneiderWx)

