Elon Musk supports Doge because it ‘felt like the people’s crypto,’ according to him.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk tweeted a series of cryptocurrency-related messages, including one in which he complimented Dogecoin as the “people’s crypto.”

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO made the claim in response to a tweet claiming that nearly a third of cryptocurrency owners in the United States own Dogecoin, an online payment system based on the “doge” internet meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog that was created as a joke before its value skyrocketed to tens of billions of dollars.

“Many of the workers I spoke with on Tesla’s assembly lines or at SpaceX’s rocket factory possess Doge. They aren’t financial professionals or techies from Silicon Valley. That’s why I chose to back Doge—it seemed like the people’s cryptocurrency “Musk sent out a tweet on Sunday.

When asked if he had any recent discussions with the Doge development team, Musk also mentioned prospective enhancements.

“Not recently, at least. What counts, in my opinion, are reduced costs, shorter block times, and larger blocks. The simplest option for a medium of exchange appears to be a single layer network with exchanges as de facto layer 2 “Musk stated the following.

Musk’s Doge upgrade tweet drew a response from Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin.

“Imo dogecoin’s utility is simple and needed—beauty in simplicity,” Markus remarked. “It doesn’t need to be yet another blockchain that hosts NFTs or other tokens or whatever the tech to get there is complex, but that utility is simple and needed.” Musk replied with a hundred emoji.

Musk acknowledged in another tweet that he only holds three cryptocurrencies: bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin.

“As I’ve previously stated, don’t put all your eggs in the crypto basket! Building things and delivering services to your fellow humans, not money in any form, is what true worth is all about “he penned

The billionaire also responded on Friday to a message from the UberFacts Twitter account claiming that he is “predicted to become the world’s first trillionaire, due to SpaceX.” “In Dogecoin,” Musk replied. Musk has previously referred to Dogecoin as the “people’s crypto,” declaring it the “people’s crypto” in February.

When Musk tweets about the token, its value appears to climb as well.

The value of Doge skyrocketed in July after Musk tweeted, “Release the Doge!”

A similar escalation. This is a condensed version of the information.