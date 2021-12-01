Elon Musk responds to a leaked email in which he warns SpaceX that it is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Elon Musk has replied to accusations that he sent SpaceX staff a Black Friday email asking them to work on the company’s spaceship engine over the weekend.

The email, which was originally reported on Monday by Space Explored, notified employees that production of the Raptor engine line was in “crisis.”

Musk noted that Space X faced a “real risk of bankruptcy” if manufacture of its new reusable Starship rocket was not ramped up quickly enough to accommodate enough flights in 2021.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Musk claimed SpaceX will require “all hands on deck,” and that he planned to spend the holidays working on the Raptor assembly line.

Musk tweeted on November 30: “The Starship program’s significance is underappreciated. It’s intended to help people live longer on Mars (and the moon), which takes 1000 times the payload of all current Earth rockets combined to reach orbit.” “If a catastrophic global recession were to dry up financial availability/liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still implausible, is not unthinkable,” Musk warned in another tweet in response to allegations of the leaked email. To back up his argument, the SpaceX founder cited historical instances. “GM and Chrysler went BK [bankrupt]during the last recession,” he said. He has not yet refuted the email’s validity or the fact that it came from him.

"Only the paranoid make it out alive." The Starship rocket is a component of SpaceX's Starship project, which is a fully reusable transportation system for satellites and other equipment to low-Earth orbit and beyond. If all goes as planned, Starship will also transport humans to the moon and, eventually, Mars.

NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract in April to build Starship as a lunar lander that may take a crew to the moon as soon as 2024. Prototype testing has been going on in Boca Chica, Texas, according to The Verge.