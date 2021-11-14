Elon Musk mocks Bernie Sanders, saying he forgets he’s still alive.

Elon Musk, the billionaire, ridiculed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders when he called on the “very wealthy” to pay their fair amount of taxes once again.

In a tweet on Sunday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” in response to a post from Sanders.

Musk followed up nearly an hour later with the following tweet: “Bernie, do you want me to sell more stock? Simply state the word…” Many people on social media denounced Musk’s remarks.

I constantly forget that you’re still alive— November 14, 2021, Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Mellisa Byrne is a political activist and a former Sanders campaign staffer.