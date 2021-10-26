Elon Musk is a billionaire entrepreneur. Tesla CEO’s Estimated Earnings After Groundbreaking Hertz Order. Net Worth 2021: Tesla CEO’s Estimated Earnings After Groundbreaking Hertz Order.

With the stock of his electric car firm Tesla soaring, Elon Musk maintains his position as the world’s richest person. All of this was made possible by some astute commercial transactions that brought Tesla and Hertz together in a huge way.

Only months after flirting with bankruptcy, the rental car company ordered 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla.

Tesla’s stock price soared as a result of this order, and the firm is currently worth more than $1 trillion.

Naturally, this has ramifications for the company’s co-founder and CEO, as well as his money account.

What is Elon Musk’s net worth?

Musk’s net worth has risen to $288.6 billion as a result of the Hertz order, according to Bloomberg.

This implies he’s widening the wealth gap between himself and Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s executive chairman.

Musk is now worth $61.9 billion more than Bezos, who has a net worth of $193.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Other notable figures in the list include Bill Gates, who is worth $135.2 billion, and Bernard Arnault and his family, who are worth $187 billion and own businesses ranging from Louis Vuitton to Mot.

Musk’s new net worth makes him not only the richest individual on the planet, but also the richest company, surpassing Exxon Mobil Corp. and Nike Inc.

Musk has limited liquid assets due to his stock-based riches, and he said last year on Twitter that he planned to sell “nearly everything” of his physical belongings, focusing his fortune firmly in the stock market arena.

Almost all of my physical belongings are being sold. Will not own a home.

May 1, 2020 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

He claimed his only condition is that the house formerly held by Gene Wilder not be “ripped down or lose any [of]its essence” when he sells it.

Explanation of the Tesla-Hertz Agreement

The increase in Musk’s riches came after Hertz, a car rental firm, purchased 100,000 Tesla cars from Musk’s company.

This electric car fleet will be operational by the end of 2022.

Hertz alone has placed an order worth $4.2 billion, with the first Model 3 Teslas expected to arrive in early November.

Customers can also use Tesla’s superchargers while renting the vehicles as part of the package. Hertz is one among them. This is a condensed version of the information.