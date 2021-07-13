Elon Musk fights with his lawyer in court, accusing him of being “deceptive” during questioning.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, fought back in court on Tuesday against a lawsuit alleging that he was responsible for his company’s 2016 acquisition of the financially troubled SolarCity, which was marred by conflicts of interest and failed to provide the profits Musk promised.

Musk faced the plaintiff’s attorney, Randall Baron, on the second day of hearing, who gave Musk the third degree for his part in enabling the SolarCity arrangement.

“Your questions are so deceptive,” the millionaire CEO protested from the witness stand.

Baron and Musk also disagreed on the definition of the term “cabal,” which Baron used to characterize the Tesla team that offered daily briefings on the SolarCity transaction in July 2016.

When Musk objected that the term “cabal” sounded evil, Baron responded that it usually referred to a collection of people working together for a same goal.

Musk grumbled, “Usually not in a nice way.”

Musk, who is known for his domineering management style, said he had “no substantial participation” in Tesla’s board discussions regarding the deal, denying any suggestion that he urged the company’s board to seek a takeover of SolarCity.

Musk admitted that he had advocated a $28.50 per share acquisition price when questioned by Baron. However, he claimed that this amount simply reflected “normal practice” of paying a 30% premium over a target company’s average stock price over the previous four weeks.

In the end, the board decided to offer $26.50 to $28.50 per share. “They don’t listen to me, apparently,” Musk said after his offer was “discarded by the board in favor of a lower price.”

Musk, who was SolarCity’s largest shareholder and chairman, and other Tesla directors, according to the long-running shareholder case, broke their fiduciary obligations by succumbing to Musk’s requests and agreeing to buy the company. SolarCity was formed by Musk and two of his cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive, in what the plaintiffs argue a blatant conflict of interest.

Baron has tried to prove that Musk tried to manage Tesla without interference, and that he is consequently responsible for any failures.

The trial, which began on Monday, is the culmination of seven shareholder cases that were merged into one. This is a condensed version of the information.