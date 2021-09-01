Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are embroiled in a public feud over satellite internet rules.

Elon Musk slammed Jeff Bezos on Twitter, saying that “filing legal actions against SpaceX is actually his full-time job,” as the two are embroiled in a feud over Bezos’ request that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) dismiss SpaceX’s newest satellite internet project petition.

Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, requested that the FCC alter its application for the company’s Starlink satellite internet project in mid-August. The revision requested that the filing include information on Starlink’s Gen2 System, which it claims will broaden the company’s reach and improve “user connectivity.”

September 1, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Amazon urged the FCC to dismiss Bezos’ request because the business claimed the recent revision broke FCC guidelines by proposing two alternate configurations for the satellites in orbit—offering Starlink the option of choosing either—which would purportedly harm Amazon’s future operations.

Amazon owns Kuiper Systems, a subsidiary that is also seeking to construct a satellite internet network that would compete with Starlink. The Amazon-owned company has yet to construct or launch satellites, despite having completed the phase of designing the antennas required to connect its network in December.

In a filing in response to Amazon’s request, SpaceX’s director of satellite policy David Goldman wrote, “The Commission should recognize this delay tactic for what it is—a continuation of efforts by the Amazon family of companies to hinder competitors to compensate for Amazon’s failure to make progress on its own.”

Goldman went on to say that Bezos’ business has spent more time blocking Starlink’s efforts than keeping the FCC up to date on its own initiatives. “While Amazon took 15 months to explain how its system works, it has objected to SpaceX every 16 days on average this year,” Goldman said.

This statement comes after Bezos’ aerospace business Blue Origin filed a lawsuit against NASA over its $2.9 billion contract with SpaceX for future moon landings, claiming that NASA had “unreasonably evaluated” SpaceX’s plans for its Human Lander System spacecraft.

Amazon was adamant in its assertion that handing SpaceX the. This is a condensed version of the information.