Ella French: Who Was She? ‘Wanted to Do Good,’ says Chicago cop killed in the line of duty.

A female Chicago police officer slain in the line of duty on Saturday night “wanted to do good for the world,” according to her brother.

In a post on the Chicago Police Department’s Facebook page on Sunday evening, Ella French, 29, was identified as the officer who was tragically shot during a gunfight following a traffic check.

The department stated, “We will never forget the true bravery she displayed as she laid her life down to protect others.”

“Please keep her family, loved ones, and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we mourn the loss of this hero,” the department said, adding that prayers were also requested for French’s “wounded partner, who is in the hospital fighting for his life.” French’s brother, Andrew French, told the Chicago Sun-Times that his sister “always wanted to make a difference.” He said, “It just made sense.”

Their mother, who adopted both of their siblings, instilled in them the value of generosity and assisting others, according to Andrew French. “She instilled in us the desire to help others. To be concerned. “To be honest,” he stated.

He further stated that, contrary to social media rumors, his sister was not married and had no children.

Officers stopped a vehicle with two males and a lady inside in the West Englewood district of Chicago’s South Side at 9 p.m. and shot her and an unnamed male cop. this coming Saturday

During a press conference on Sunday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown reported a male passenger opened fire.

According to Brown, the officers returned fire, hitting one of the suspects. All three suspects have been apprehended, but authorities have yet to name them or provide information about their accusations.

Investigators are looking at police body camera footage, and a gun was found at the scene, he added.

According to Brown, French had been with the Chicago Police Department since April 2018, while her injured coworker had served for six years.

