Elise Stefanik slams the Department of Justice for dismissing Cuomo’s civil rights investigation into nursing home deaths.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, blasted President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice for dropping a probe into COVID-19 nursing home deaths that happened after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed nursing homes to accept “medically stable” COVID-19 patients last spring.

Due to hundreds of deaths in nursing homes during the start of the epidemic in 2020, Cuomo, a Democrat, has faced significant opposition from progressive lawmakers and Republicans in New York. Last August, while former President Donald Trump was still in office, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened an investigation into the fatalities.

On Friday, however, the federal agency informed legislators that the inquiry would be halted.

“This judgment by President Biden’s Department of Justice makes President Biden complicit in the criminal corruption scandal and cover-up of thousands of vulnerable seniors’ deaths,” Stefanik, the House Republican Conference chair, said in a statement on Friday. “The people of New York are entitled to answers and accountability. I was the first member of Congress to demand an investigation into Governor Cuomo’s criminal coverup, and I will continue to fight for the families who have lost loved ones as a result of our Governor’s brutality and corruption.”

The Republican congresswoman requested that the Justice Department’s Inspector General “investigate this incident.” In his White House visit, Governor Cuomo made a vow to President Joe Biden. And how can the Justice Department not look into such a plainly criminal coverup?”

The decision by the Department of Justice, according to Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican who serves as the House Minority Whip, is “outrageous.”

“Worse, Governor Cuomo of New York attempted to conceal the exact mortality toll as a result of his mandate. Families who are grieving demand answers and responsibility. “It is inexcusable that Biden’s Department of Justice refuses to investigate the lethal actions taken in these states in violation of the CDC’s medical guidance,” Scalise added.

Ron T. Kim, a member of the New York State Assembly and a progressive Democrat, expressed worries about the system, which he believes protects Cuomo from repercussions.

On Saturday, Kim wrote, “These past few months represent a severely dysfunctional & ageist system meant to protect politicians who put profits over people’s lives.” “We must hold Cuomo responsible for his wrongdoings. This is a condensed version of the information.