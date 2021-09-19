Elise Stefanik has been chastised for her ‘despicable’ Facebook ads that promote the ‘Replacement Theory.’

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was chastised by her hometown newspaper for “despicable” new Facebook ads that promote the racial “replacement theory,” according to the paper.

One commercial sponsored for by Stefanik’s campaign claims, “Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive effort yet: a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION.” The phrase accompanied an image of a swarm of migrants reflected in President Joe Biden’s aviator sunglasses.

The Times Union editorial board accused the No. 3 House Republican of advocating the conspiracy idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by immigration in a blistering editorial titled “How low, Miss Stefanik?” published Friday.

At a 2017 protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, white nationalists screamed chants like “you will not replace us,” and “decent” Americans “recoiled at the inescapable echo of Nazi Germany,” according to the editorial.

It claimed, “That argument has been resonating with the right wing ever since, repackaged recently in what’s known as’replacement theory,’ championed by conservative media stars like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.”

“Replacement theory” has “seeped into the mainstream political discourse in the Capital Region, where Rep. Elise Stefanik has adapted this disgusting strategy for campaign ads,” according to the editorial.

“Ms. Stefanik isn’t so bold as to employ the phrases directly; instead, she wraps the hate in alarmist, anti-immigrant rhetoric that’s become standard fare for Donald Trump’s party,” the article added.

“And she doesn’t explicitly target immigrants; instead, she claims that the Democrats want to offer citizenship to undocumented immigrants in order to create a permanent liberal majority, or a ‘permanent election insurgency,’ as she calls it.

“An interesting choice of words, given that the country is still reeling from the Jan. 6 insurgency in Washington by Trump supporters seeking to overthrow Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.”

In the aftermath, Stefanik’s devotion to Trump earned her a leadership position in the House Republican caucus.

The editorial in the Times Union accused her of employing “fear-based political techniques” similar to Trump’s attacks on Mexicans and Muslims during his 2016 presidential campaign.

It continued, “The concept of America as a melting pot is not some romantic fiction of the left; it is part of the foundation of our nation’s strength.”

