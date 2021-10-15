Elise Stefanik has been accused of harassment on Twitter for her ‘Tag and Drag’ post.

On Twitter, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was chastised for asking followers to “identify and drag” a user who mocked her appearance.

Stefanik took issue with a nasty comment made by a user with the handle @kilog007 beneath an image of the Republican in a tweet announcing her endorsement for the GOP New York gubernatorial race in 2022.

“”She’s put on a lot of weight,” @kilog007 tweeted, prompting her to respond, “You loser, I had a kid 6 weeks ago.” Let it rip on Twitter, but don’t forget to tag and drag @kilog007.” Her tweet to her 386,000 followers provoked a lively discussion, with one user asking Twitter support if “make sure you tag and drag” was deemed targeted harassment. You loser, I had a baby six weeks ago.

Let it all hang out on Twitter, and don’t forget to tag and drag. @kilog007 https://t.co/xklMIorSIy Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) (@EliseStefanik) (@EliseStefanik) (@EliseStefan 14th of October, 2021 A member of Congress is encouraging her 386k followers to “tag and drag” a 28-follower account. https://t.co/hVAuwAwWLM — Max Steele (@maxasteele) on the 14th of October, 2021 Jealousy is an unforgiving taskmaster, and Twitter can’t seem to get enough of strong, confident, happy, successful women and mothers like @EliseStefanik. She just continues cracking glass ceilings, and Twitter erupts with rage and trolls gnash their teeth every time she does.

Liz Joy (@LizLemeryJoy) (@LizLemeryJoy) (@LizLemeryJoy) ( 14th of October, 2021 Several people said she had been reported for “targeted harassment” in the discussion. D Villela, who has 21,000 followers, tweeted: “How is this tweet not a breach of Twitter’s anti-targeted harassment terms of service? You’re a member of Congress. Act as if you are.” Another user commented: “There’s nothing quite like an elected person publicly encouraging their 386k Twitter followers to harass someone online. The number one rule of Twitter is being broken by @elisestefanik.” “Rising star Republican member of House leadership spends her day fighting heroic Twitter flame war against someone with, I’m not kidding, 14 followers,” journalist Paul Waldman tweeted. The user had 28 followers as of Friday morning.

“A member of Congress pushing her 386k followers to ‘tag and drag’ an account with 28 followers,” Democratic Party communications advisor Max Steele tweeted.

